Veja os Jogos de hoje no Futebol
Veja duelos desta terça-feira, 24/9, com horários e onde assistir. Destaque para Libertadores e Sul-Americana
Sul-Americana
21h30 – Corinthians x Fortaleza
Libertadores
21h30 – River Plate x Colo Colo
Brasileiro Sub-17
15h – Palmeiras x Corinthians – SporTV
Série B
19h – Operário-PR x Guarani – SporTV e Premiere
21h30 – Ponte Preta x América-MG- SporTV Premiere
21h30 – Botafogo-SP x CRB – TV Brasil, Goat e Premiere 2
Campeonato Espanhol
14h – Sevilla x Valladolid – Disney+
14h -Valencia x Osasuna – Disney+
16h – Real Madrid x Alavés – ESPN e Disney+
Copa da Liga Inglesa
15h40 – Manchester City x Watford – ESPN4 e Disney+
15h45 Wimbledon x Newcastle – Disney+
15h45 – Chelsea x Barrow – Disney+
16h – Wycombe x Aston Villa – ESPN2 e Disney+
