Veja os Jogos de hoje no Futebol

AeroFla: torcida do Flamengo apoia o time em busca da virada no Uruguai

Vídeo-Peão quase vai a óbito na Expor Sena

Corinthians e São Paulo decidem Brasileiro feminino da Série A1

Tite cita falta de eficiência e respeita vaias: ‘Flamengo pode reverter no Uruguai’

Galvez é bicampeão Estadual Sub-17

Vídeo-SB Purus é campeão da Copa da Floresta em Sena Madureira após disputa de Pênaltis

Fafs confirma primeiro jogo das finais do Estadual no dia 28

Abel cita condição para continuar no Palmeiras ‘até 2030

Vini Jr e Mbappé marcam, e Real Madrid, no sufoco, vence a Sociedad

Esporte

Publicado

5 horas atrás

em

Veja duelos desta terça-feira, 24/9, com horários e onde assistir. Destaque para Libertadores e Sul-Americana

Sul-Americana

21h30 – Corinthians x Fortaleza

Libertadores

21h30 – River Plate x Colo Colo

Brasileiro Sub-17

15h – Palmeiras x Corinthians – SporTV

Série B

19h – Operário-PR x Guarani – SporTV e Premiere

21h30 – Ponte Preta x América-MG- SporTV Premiere

21h30 – Botafogo-SP x CRB – TV Brasil, Goat e Premiere 2

Campeonato Espanhol

14h – Sevilla x Valladolid – Disney+

14h -Valencia x Osasuna – Disney+

16h – Real Madrid x Alavés – ESPN e Disney+

Copa da Liga Inglesa

15h40 – Manchester City x Watford – ESPN4 e Disney+

15h45 Wimbledon x Newcastle – Disney+

15h45 – Chelsea x Barrow – Disney+

16h – Wycombe x Aston Villa – ESPN2 e Disney+

